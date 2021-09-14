The World’s Biggest Pinball Machine Featuring Freerunner Pasha Petkuns as the Pinball

The Red Bull creative team has built the world’s biggest pinball machine, an enormous version of the game that is complete with flashing lights, bumpers, and flippers. Once finished, they set the whole thing at a 45° angle and invited freerunning parkour expert Pasha “The Boss” Petkuns to become a human pinball

We made Pasha ‘the Boss’ Petkuns freerunning dream come true with a giant pinball machine where he is the ball. In effect it’s a huge wall, angled at 45 degrees, meaning that gravity acts differently on Pasha’s parkour and freerunning skills.