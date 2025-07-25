Frédette Lampre of La Machine Gives a TED Talk About the Wonder of Their Giant Mechanical Creatures

French artist Frédette Lampre, the head of communications of Compagnie La Machine gave a TED Talk in Vancouver about the wonderful giant mechanical creatures that have “invaded cities” around the world. Lampre explained how the artists of La Machine work together to make such magnificent moving sculptures.

In our staff we have welders, musicians, mechanics, comedians, sculptors, engineers, roboticists and so on. …It takes around two years from the design to the completion. And then we are ready to operate a machine. An average of 18 operators “drive” the machine with joystick and exoskeletons.

She also spoke about where the machines have been, how they’ve been received by the cities that hosted them, how they established the community driven Les Machines de l’île in Nantes, and how meaningful the work is.

Why are these machines so special? La Machine are movement. La Machine are not just art, not just entertainment. They tell stories, but also they bring motion and emotions together in every person from spaces and times. Our machines are poetic figures, and poetry has no business plan. …In La Machine, we don’t really use artificial intelligence, but we definitely use artistic intelligence to reimagine humanity.

La Machine Performances