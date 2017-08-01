Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Kumo the Giant Spider Battles Long-Ma the Giant Dragon Horse in Front of the Ottawa Supreme Court

by at on

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the French robotics group La Machine engaged two of their most incredible mechanical machinesKumo the Spider and Long Ma the fire-breathing dragon horse – in a spectacular battle entitled “The Spirit of the Dragon-Horse, With Stolen Wings” in front of the Ottawa Supreme Court building. This amazing encounter took place over four days around the ByWard Market, before finally culminating at the Canadian War Museum.

“From the ninth level of heaven, Long Ma—a cosmic creature who is half-horse, half-dragon—keeps watch over humanity. But a sinister force that has taken the form of a giant spider slips into his home as he sleeps, burning his wings and robbing his sacred temple. …The giant spider, Kumo, takes refuge in Ottawa, the mother-city of all spiders. Buried deep beneath the waves, the temple remains concealed. But the recent work undertaken by the city to build Ottawa’s new transit line has disturbed Kumo, and she is forced to emerge from the ground. Her power depleted, the spider becomes vulnerable and loses control of the temple, which reappears in the city…

A post shared by Tiarnan Carey (@t.carey01) on


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy