Tom Scott Rides a Giant Mechanical Elephant at Les Machines de l’île in Nantes, France

Tom Scott visited Les machines de l’île in Nantes, France, to learn about and ride an enormous mechanical elephant that can hold up to 50 people. This giant pachyderm is incredibly realistic as it sprays water through its trunk and makes emits typical elephant cries. The ride is bumpy, but it appears to be a wonderful experience.

Les machines de l’île, in Nantes, are famous for their giant mechanical elephant. And to my surprise, tourists can just pay and ride it.

The park is a collaboration between artists François Delaroziere of La Machine and Pierre Orefice. The pair found space at the city’s old shipyards to house their enormous creations as well as mechanical creatures of the past.

Les Machines de l’île is a totally unprecedented project. A product of François Delaroziere and Pierre Orefice’s collective imagination, it is the only place where you’ll find Jules Verne’s “Invented Worlds,” the mechanical universe of Leonardo da Vinci, and Nantes’ industrial history, all on the exceptional site of the city’s former shipyards.