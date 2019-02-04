François Clemmons Recalls the Day Mister Rogers Invited Him to Soak His Feet in a Kiddie Pool Together

In a neighborly interview with StoryCorps, performer François Clemmons, who played Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, recalls with great fondness, that beautiful day in 1968 when Fred Rogers asked him to soak his feet in a kiddie pool together on a very hot day. This simple, friendly gesture carried a great deal of meaning both politically and even moreso personally for Clemmons, as he finally understood that the man with whom he worked saw him to be a friend as well.

The icon Fred Rogers not only was showing my brown skin in the tub with his white skin as two friends, but as I was getting out of that tub he was helping me dry my feet and so that scene touched me in a way that I was not prepared. Sometimes just a minute like this, will it really make a difference? I think he was making a very strong statement, that was his way. I still was not convinced that Officer Clemens could have a positive influence in the neighborhood and in the real world neighborhood but I think I was proven wrong.