Fluffy Female Foxes Slide Down Snowy Ramp for Treats

Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue went outside on a cold day in Minnesota in order to coax Floof and Seraphina, two of the most playful resident female foxes to slide down a snowy ramp with treats. After being sated with treats, the pair of furry vulpines happily frolicked in the snow where another fox named Vixie joined in on the fun. Old man Finnegan decided that he wanted more attention, however, and vocally cleared the girls away.

Funny female foxes frolicking in fluffy snow