A Fourth Generation Seltzer Delivery Man in Brooklyn Is Working to Keep His Family’s Tradition Thriving

In January 2016 we wrote about the amazing dedication of third generation seltzer delivery man who worked for Gomberg Seltzer Works in Brooklyn, New York. Since that time, Alex Gomberg, who formed Brooklyn Seltzer Boys with his father Kenny and uncle Irv Resnick, is a fourth generation seltzer man who is doing everything he can to keep his family’s tradition going.

A century ago, New Yorkers got their fizzy water from the thousands of seltzer men that delivered to the five boroughs. Alex Gomberg is a fourth generation seltzer man and, as Brooklyn’s youngest, he’s trying to keep the business alive.

Here’s a tour of the Gomberg Seltzer Works from 2013.