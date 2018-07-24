Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fourth Generation Seltzer Delivery Man in Brooklyn Is Working to Keep His Family’s Tradition Thriving

by at on

In January 2016 we wrote about the amazing dedication of third generation seltzer delivery man who worked for Gomberg Seltzer Works in Brooklyn, New York. Since that time, Alex Gomberg, who formed Brooklyn Seltzer Boys with his father Kenny and uncle Irv Resnick, is a fourth generation seltzer man who is doing everything he can to keep his family’s tradition going.

A century ago, New Yorkers got their fizzy water from the thousands of seltzer men that delivered to the five boroughs. Alex Gomberg is a fourth generation seltzer man and, as Brooklyn’s youngest, he’s trying to keep the business alive.

Here’s a tour of the Gomberg Seltzer Works from 2013.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP