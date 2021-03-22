Four Legged Porch Pirate Captured on Video Doorbell Footage Stealing Neighbor’s Delivery

While taking some time off at home, a dismayed homeowner discovered that deliveries were being stolen from her front porch. The homeowner and her husband reviewed footage from their video doorbell to discover that the thief was of the four legged variety – a massive white dog who held the box in his/her mouth, and after a moment’s hesitation, took off into the night.

The homeowner found the box later the next day.