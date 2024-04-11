Long Forgotten New York City Subway Entrances

Ryan Socash of It’s History dives into the fascinating history of entrances to the expansive, widely traveled New York City subway system that have been closed and/or forgotten.

New York City’s subway system has a total of 850 miles of track, thousands of vehicles, and over a billion riders every year. So given all that, it’s no surprise that several subway stations didn’t catch on, leaving behind doors to buildings that were never used or whole entire stations that are now simply forgotten.