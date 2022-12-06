Less Than Memorable Items From the 1990s

Rhetty for History compiled an amusing list of less than memorable items from across the retail spectrum that had been introduced in the 1990s. Almost all of these items failed within the same decade as well. The list includes items like Crystal Pepsi, the Apple Newton, General Motors‘ electric EV1, outside products by Harley Davidson, Life Savers, and Coors beer, a lava lamp drink, and a creepy facial mask that made users look like Michael Myers from the movie Halloween.

