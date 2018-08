A post shared by Wire Hon (@wirehon) on Aug 29, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

Amateur photographer Wire Hon has created a wonderfully fun illusory series in which he poses his superhero action figures in various dioramic scenes that can include any member of Hon’s family. Once everyone is in place, he uses smartphone camera to employ the forced perspective photographic technique, which makes the superheroes appear larger than life.

