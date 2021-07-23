A Football Crowd Chanting ‘This Is Embarrassing’ Gives the Audio Illusion of Other Possible Phrases

Moneybags73, a vlogger who studies The Mandela Effect (false memory), posted the video of the now infamous audio of a Derby County Football Club fans shouting “That is embarrassing” that Kegan Stiles previously analyzed. Like Stiles, Moneybags73 found that the audio created an illusion of other possible phrases being heard.

While researching the Mandela Effect and asking people to vote on what they hear in songs I stumbled into another phenomenon that I have dubbed the HEAR WHAT YOU WANT PHENOMENON. After thinking that something had changed I was having multiple people say that they could hear the new word as well as the original words to various songs. This is an excellent example of that.

Moneybags73 also points to the audio illusion that innocently involves Grover of Sesame Street as being an example of “hear what you want”.

via Boing Boing