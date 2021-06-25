A Confusing Audio Illusion of a Chanting Crowd Leads to a Number of Different Possible Phrases Being Heard

@ksstiles1116
##BestSeatInTheHouse ##PerfectAsWeAre ##foryou ##fyp ##trend ##kegan Here’s another one!
? That Is Embarrassing – Derby County FC FanChants & DCFC Fans Songs
Kegan Stiles of Pennsylvania, who enjoys analyzing sound, posted audio of a chanting crowd. Understanding how this chant could be an audio illusion, Stiles also posited nine different ways that the chant could be heard. As a listener goes through the list, each phrase can be distinctly heard.
- Bart Simpson bouncing
- Rotating pirate ship
- That isn’t my receipt
- Lobsters in motion
- That is embarrassing
- Lactates in pharmacy
- I’m chasing Martian
- Baptism piracy
- That isn’t mercy.
As it turns out, the correct answer is “That is embarrassing”. This was uttered by fans of Derby County FC in Derbyshire, England.
via Boing Boing