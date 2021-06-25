A Confusing Audio Illusion of a Chanting Crowd Leads to a Number of Different Possible Phrases Being Heard

Kegan Stiles of Pennsylvania, who enjoys analyzing sound, posted audio of a chanting crowd. Understanding how this chant could be an audio illusion, Stiles also posited nine different ways that the chant could be heard. As a listener goes through the list, each phrase can be distinctly heard.

Bart Simpson bouncing

Rotating pirate ship

That isn’t my receipt

Lobsters in motion

That is embarrassing

Lactates in pharmacy

I’m chasing Martian

Baptism piracy

That isn’t mercy.

As it turns out, the correct answer is “That is embarrassing”. This was uttered by fans of Derby County FC in Derbyshire, England.

via Boing Boing