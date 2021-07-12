The Foo Fighters Perform the Classic Bee Gees Disco Song ‘You Should Be Dancing’ as the Dee Gees

The ever-evolving Foo Fighters, performing as the Dee Gees, played an absolutely spot-on, groovy cover of the classic Bee Gees disco song “You Should Be Dancing”. Frontman Dave Grohl, with the help of some really talented backup singers, matched the high timbre of Barry Gibb‘s legendary falsetto without appearing to break a sweat.

The song was recorded at Studio 606 for their July 17th Record Store Day release “Hail Satin”.

HAIL SATIN – the vinyl debut of Dee Gees – coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th for the next Record Store Day drop!