Dave Chappelle Joins the Foo Fighters Onstage at Madison Square Garden to Perform Radiohead’s Creep

While performing at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021, the Foo Fighters invited surprise guest comedian Dave Chapelle onstage to perform the lead vocals on a respectable cover of the iconic Radiohead song “Creep” in front of a packed New York City audience.

This was the first full capacity rock show at MSG since New York lifted all pandemic restrictions.

Chappelle was in town for his own show at Radio City Music Hall, which was also filled to capacity.