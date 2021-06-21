Dave Chappelle Joins the Foo Fighters Onstage at Madison Square Garden to Perform Radiohead’s Creep

While performing at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021, the Foo Fighters invited surprise guest comedian Dave Chapelle onstage to perform the lead vocals on a respectable cover of the iconic Radiohead song “Creep” in front of a packed New York City audience.
This was the first full capacity rock show at MSG since New York lifted all pandemic restrictions.
Chappelle was in town for his own show at Radio City Music Hall, which was also filled to capacity.
The 2021 Tribeca Festival will host the World Premiere of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary as its Closing Night film on Saturday, June 19 at Radio City Music Hall. …The film takes a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement and the remarkable leadership of the town’s youth who started weekly marches and rallies.