Laughing Squid Welcomes Two New Furry Feline Co-Workers: A Tabby Named FOMO and Black Cat Matilda

After the heartbreaking loss of our adored feline company mascot Ika Zaru in October 2016 and the passing of our beloved co-worker Taki Zaru in November 2018, we decided that we wanted to employ two adorable newcomers, who also happen to be siblings, from the Bideawee shelter in New York City.

FOMO is an adorably goofy grey tabby with a short tail and a big appetite for everything. The name he was given at the shelter was Jaxon, but after watching this curious little guy in action, we felt that he wholeheartedly embodied the concept of “Fear Of Missing Out”, so that’s how he got his name.

Matilda is a gorgeous, elegant long-legged black cat who has a dusting of white fur near her neck and belly. Her shelter name was Sally, but we decided that this little badass ninja cat needed a name that suited who she is, especially when she needs to sometimes put her brother in his place. The name Matilda means “mighty in battle” in German.

While two couldn’t be more different, they absolutely adore each other.

Laughing Squid is happy to welcome these two newest feline additions to the family.