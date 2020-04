Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The VineyardBaker of Massachusetts creates beautiful natural landscape scenes and floral bouquets using fresh vegetables and herbs on her homemade focaccia bread and bread bowls. Because her grandmother taught her to bake, the VineyardBaker offers online classes so that anyone can make these beautiful artisan breads.