How Some Squids Are Able to Fly

In a lofty Ted-Ed (previously) lesson written by Robert Siddall and animated by Matt Reynolds, narrator Jack Cutmore-Scott shares the rather interesting fact that certain squid have flying abilities. These soaring cephalopods engage the same locomotive actions that they use underwater to soar just above the waterline, ready to dive back in when necessary. It is believed that this might be a defensive move to escape predators, a convenient way to migrate en masse, or it just could be a test of adolescence.

