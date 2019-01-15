Laughing Squid

What Happens When Flying a Drone Inside an Elevator

The host of The Action Lab decided to fly a drone inside an elevator that was going up eight floors just to see what would happen. Unlike his previous flight challenge inside a moving vehicle, this was rather safe but interesting experiment showing how a drone in flight positions itself to remain aloft inside an upwardly moving environment.

In this video I actually fly a drone in an elevator to see what happens when the elevator goes to a different floor. Will the drone move with it or stay in its relative position? Then I also try to actively control the drone in order to see if I can keep it in control as the elevator is moving to the top floor!




