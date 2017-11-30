Trying to Fly a Drone Inside of a Moving Vehicle

First, I test what happens when all the doors are closed and I try to fly the drone in the car, then I test what happens when I leave the doors and the trunk open. This is a really neat idea that teaches about frames of reference and also air resistance, and a little bit about how the Mavic Pro works.

The Action Lab took on a dangerous in-car flight challenge where they tested out what happens when a drone if flown inside of a moving vehicle. The question they attempt to answer is “Will the drone stay with the car as it moves or will it stay in the same location relative to the ground?”.

