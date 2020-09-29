A Truly Unique South Florida Condo For Sale That’s Wallpapered With Thousands of Empty Budweiser Cans

A 2BD/2BA condo for sale in Lake Worth, Florida features truly unique wallpaper throughout. The owner, an apparent fan of Budweiser, lined the walls of every room in his home with empty cans of their favorite brew with the exception of the bathrooms and screened in patio. The ad states that the condo is being sold as-is and new owners can redecorate as they see fit. Or not.

Entering the spacious 2BR/2BA corner-unit condo, you immediately reminisce of long road trips and the inevitable belting out of the beloved song, ’99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall!’ Budweiser’s biggest fan meticulously adorned the walls and ceilings with Budweiser beer cans to display and showcase their intense love for one of America’s favorite domestic brews!

Realtor Kristen Kearney explained that the previous owner, a US Navy Veteran had passed away, but not before making his dream come true over the course of 16 years.

Michael Amelotte was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was stationed aboard an aircraft carrier and worked as a decoder during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He moved into his condo in 1986 and started the beer can project in 1990. It took him 16 years to consume enough beverages and finish this project. This was a labor of love with extreme attention to detail as he painstakingly covered all of the walls and ceilings. He even created crown molding and used different sizes of cans to accommodate electrical outlets and the A/C vents. …Sadly, Mike Amelotte passed away June 9, 2020, from cancer.

The exterior betrays nothing.





Thanks Chip Beale!