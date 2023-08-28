Trick Shot Master Showcases His Incredible Pool Skills

Florian “Venom” Kohler, a talented artistic pool player who has invented lover 10,000 trick shots and set a number of Guinness World Records, showcased his incredible pool skills for the Wired series Obsessed, both in his home and at APA in Las Vegas. Needless to say, he was quite impressive.

