Champion Freediver Floats to the Bottom of a 33 Meter Pool In a Seated Lotus Position On One Breath

Champion freediver Stig Pryds quite impressively put his body into a seated lotus position, took a single breath and floated down 33 meters to the bottom of NEMO33, which held the title of the deepest swimming pool in the world between 2004 and 2014. The Danish diver has overcome a great many challenges to become a freediving champion, but it was freediving that saved him from life in a wheelchair due to psoriatic arthritis.

I have been freediving since January 2013 and already within that year, I could call myself one of the top 10 freedivers in the world. I train in the pool and in the open sea, and my training is combined with a central focus on diet, suppleness and mental training (yoga), breath holding, and lung exercises. My passion for searching the deep has lifted me from a chronic arthritic condition to a strong, healthy and meaningful life. I develop my own training and techniques and feel the impact of an adjusted alkaline diet which supports my diving performance.

In 2015, Pryds dove 50 meters down Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas, filming it firsthand with his GoPro.

via Digg