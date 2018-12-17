Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Flipbook Animation of Almost Every Booby Trap Set for Harry and Marv in the Film ‘Home Alone’

Artist Ben Zurawski, who illustrates custom hand-drawn flipbooks under the name The Flippist, has created a brilliant flip animation of almost every booby trap that the young Kevin Mcallister set for thieves Harry and Marv in the iconic 1990 film Home Alone. According to Zurawski, this particular book took over a month to make, but was worth it in the end.

The booby trap scene from Home Alone already feels like a cartoon, so turning it into a flipbook was natural! It especially works great with the amazing sound effects. This took over a month to draw/color, but has always been one of my favorite movies so I had a lot of fun making it. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all!

Here are some of those very same booby trap scenes from the original film.




