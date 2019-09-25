Helpful Videos That Show Animators How to Draw the Various Flight Patterns of Birds and Gaits of Insects

Artist Stephen Cunnane, who previously created “Animal Gaits for Animators”, has put together a helpful video for other animators that shows how to view and draw the rhythm of various flight patterns of different birds.

Ever wonder how animals stay in the air? You’re clear for take off.

Cunnane also did the same for the varying gaits of different insects.

You thought four-legged animals walk weird? Try adding a few more legs. This animated video breaks down the multiple gaits in the insect world.

Here’s the original video Cunnane made for quadrupeds.

via Boing Boing