Davie504, the incredible bassist who is constantly performing in new and creative ways, responded to a viewer’s question about the notoriously difficult-to-play classical piece “Flight of the Bumblebee”. In his usual style, Davie responded by impressively playing it at lightning speed.

Playing one of the hardest songs ever composed, “Flight of the Bumblebee”, on the bass guitar! Flight of the Bumblebass is a good one btw.