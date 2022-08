Musician Attaches Melodica to Hair Dryer for a High Pitched Performance of ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’

Musician Oliver Street quite amusingly connected the tube for his melodica to a hair dryer to perform an incredibly fast, high-pitched cover of Korsakov‘s “Flight of the Bumblebee”.

Street also used this method to perform other classical songs.

Street also performed “Flight of the Bumblebee” with the side of one hand. This was the inspiration behind a similar performance by Lord Vinheteiro.