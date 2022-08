Pianist Plays ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ With One Finger

Gifted pianist Lord Vinheteiro, who always stares directly into the camera, performed Korsakov‘s “Flight of the Bumblebee” using only his right index finger on a keyboard that appeared to move automatically with his needs. According to Vinheteiro, he spent three days editing what turned out to be a one-minute video to achieve this effect.

I wasted 36 hours editing this 60 second video….It’s the Flight of the Bumble-bee on piano! By Korsakov, performed by Lord Vinheteiro!