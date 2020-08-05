fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Trombonist Plays a Cover of ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ on a Garden Watering Can While Dressed Like a Bee

by on

Martyn Stroud, a talented trombonist and brass instrument teacher at Wight Music Tuition on the Isle of Wight, dressed in a yellow t-shirt with strips of black gaffer tape running horizontally across the middle. He then sat down in his garden and performed a rather buzzy but respectable cover of the musically complicated “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Stroud made a short, but an incredibly appropriate statement about his performance.

Has it really come to this ……?!!

Flight of Bumblebees on Watering Can

via Classic FM, Neatorama


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved