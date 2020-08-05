Trombonist Plays a Cover of ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ on a Garden Watering Can While Dressed Like a Bee

Martyn Stroud, a talented trombonist and brass instrument teacher at Wight Music Tuition on the Isle of Wight, dressed in a yellow t-shirt with strips of black gaffer tape running horizontally across the middle. He then sat down in his garden and performed a rather buzzy but respectable cover of the musically complicated “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Stroud made a short, but an incredibly appropriate statement about his performance.

Has it really come to this ……?!!

via Classic FM, Neatorama