Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere' Arranged for Brass Horn







Musician Seb Skelly performed a smoothly arranged big brass horn cover of the 1987 Fleetwood Mac song “Everywhere”. Like many of his previous covers, Skelly accompanied himself on trumpet, solo horn, flugelhorn, soprano trombone, and an octave trumpet.

nstruments used Left to Right: Trumpet | Solo Horn | Flugelhorn -2 octaves | Soprano Trombone -1 octave | Trumpet Recorded with a C414 Mixed in Logic Pro Filmed with a Fujifilm X100F Edited in Final Cut Pro Music written in Dorico Pro 3.5