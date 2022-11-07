Inside Flea’s Custom Hilltop Home in Los Angeles

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles gave a comprehensive tour of the massive custom La Crescenta hilltop compound that belongs to legendary bassist Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, which is on the market for $8.8 million.

Currently on the market for $8.8M, the property features a lap pool, movie pavilion, unbeatable views, and 5 bedrooms and baths—across three distinct structures drawing from different architectural styles.

The compound of three structures sits on a hillside above Los Angeles, offering incredible views, large bedrooms and bathrooms, a movie complex, a Japanese soaking tub, and a Johnston Vidal lap pool.