Flashing Reds and Blues Color Gray NYC Footage

French filmmakers Thomas Blanchard and Emilie Grange captured intense black and white footage of various parts of New York City, edited it down to one minute, and added flickering blue and red highlights to strategic parts of the scene. This dramatic effect makes it look like the colors are trying to break through the shades of gray and onto the surface.

Image by image coloring on a New York video.

Blanchard also cautions that the flashing colors in the video may affect those with epilepsy.

Epilepsy Warning!

