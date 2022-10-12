An Urban Apartment-Dwelling Green Iguana Grows to An Incredible Five Feet Long

A regal green iguana named Blue lives in a Pittsburgh apartment with Lauren, his doting human who gives him a truly lavish and loving life. Blue, who measured three feet long when he was adopted, has grown to an incredible five feet and weighs 15 pounds.

We think that he was abandoned by his former owners. He was wandering around a park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fortunately, he was very healthy when he was picked up by Pittsburgh Animal Control. He needed a good home. He was just kind of hanging out there. I had the experience, so I caved. …He was a little three foot iguana at the time currently he is five feet long from the tip of his nose to his tail and I’m five foot two so it can be a challenge to carry him around. He weighs about 15 pounds.

Lauren adopted Blue in 2016 from the shelter where she worked. Since then, Lauren has put in a lot of work to make Blue feel at home, although his size is challenging for apartment life.

Six years ago… I asked to adopt an iguana. And I got that iguana. And that iguana outgrew four enclosures, ruined my couch with its urine, and has taken over my life. And now, there is an evil dinosaur living in my house… And I wouldn’t have it any other way.