Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hip Hop Reviewer Absolutely Astonished Listening to Rage Against the Machine For the First Time

by at on

YouTuber YouYouYou who does five minute Hip Hop album reviews from his car, was convinced by his viewers to take a listen to Rage Against the Machine‘s amazing 1992 self-titled album for the first time. YouYouYou was absolutely gobsmacked upon hearing the first few lyrics and became more excited from there as he heard more and more of the album.

My ears just had an orgasm.

His reaction was so honest that RATM guitarist Tom Morello tweeted about it.

via Open Culture


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP