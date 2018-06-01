Hip Hop Reviewer Absolutely Astonished Listening to Rage Against the Machine For the First Time

YouTuber YouYouYou who does five minute Hip Hop album reviews from his car, was convinced by his viewers to take a listen to Rage Against the Machine‘s amazing 1992 self-titled album for the first time. YouYouYou was absolutely gobsmacked upon hearing the first few lyrics and became more excited from there as he heard more and more of the album.

My ears just had an orgasm.

His reaction was so honest that RATM guitarist Tom Morello tweeted about it.

Dude discovers #RATM for the 1st time and goes BANANAS: https://t.co/SJFlL6oe6D — Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 30, 2018

via Open Culture