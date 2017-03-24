Firefighters Resuscitate a Beloved Dog Who Was Overcome by Smoke Inhalation After 20 Minutes

When a fire broke out in Crystal Lamirande‘s Santa Monica, California apartment, no one was home except for a beloved Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu mix named Nalu who was overcome by the smoke. Once alerted to Nalu’s presence in the home, firefighter Andrew Klein of the Santa Monica Fire Department ran back into the burning building and pulled the unconscious dog from the toxic environment. Once outside, Klein and another firefighter worked diligently for at least 20 minutes before Nalu was successfully revived. Photographer Billy Fernando captured this amazing scene through video and photos.

At the apartment fire on Santa Monica, a pet was trapped inside and suffocate him unconscious. This brave firemen named Andrew Klein from Santa Monica Fire Department went in for the rescue and gave the pet a CPR and took care of him back to life. Faith in humanity restored.

Just three days after the fire, Lamirande posted a beautiful picture of a healthy and safe Nalu in front of the Santa Monica Fire Department.