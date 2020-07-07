Laughing Squid

A Bright Red Handcrafted Fire Extinguisher Mini Bar

Dmitry of JerryCanBar handcrafts wonderfully handy fire extinguisher mini bars that are a beautiful, unmistakable bright red. The interior of allows for a one-liter bottle of whatever spirit you choose as well as enough room for glasses, a corkscrew, can opener, and/or any other cocktail accessory desired.

It attracts attention by its design, which turns it into an unusual interior decoration or, vice versa, makes it possible to completely disguise your favorite drinks inside by turning the fire extinguisher the other side to the front :)

These and other beautiful mini-bars can be purchased through the JerryCanBar Etsy shop.

