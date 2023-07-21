Competing in the Finnish Hobby Horse Championships

Mica of FlyingHighHobbyHorse shared her wonderful experience of participating in the Finnish Hobby Horse Championships 2023, which took place on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The competition featured riders of hobby horses performing three different areas of skill, show jumping, dressage, and western-style riding. This was her first time competing.

Finnish hobby horse championships 2023! What an incredible experience I was able to have! This was my first time going and competing in Finland and I enjoyed every minute of it

Finnish Hobby Horse Championships 2023 pic.twitter.com/9j6r06qLZO — Dr Paula Leach (@drPLeach) July 10, 2023

The sport is extremely popular in Finland, particularly with girls between the ages of 10 and 18. While some may find this sport to be unusual or childish, those who participate and compete find it to be uniquely empowering, supportive, creative, and empowering.

The best thing about hobby horsing is, I think is the community. Especially the community and also the limitless imagination you can use. Like all of the sky is the limit.

