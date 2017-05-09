The Uniquely Empowering Sport of Hobby Horsing

Hobby horsing is a popular sport amongst young Finnish girls between the ages of 10 and 18, who recreate equestrian traditions such as show jumping and dressage with their own bodies while properly holding on to their beloved companions. While hobby horsing appears to be unusual or childish to outside eyes, the girls who participate and compete find the sport to be supportive, creative and empowering.

The best thing about hobby horsing is, I think is the community. Especially the community and also the limitless imagination you can use. Like all of the sky is the limit. I think hobby horsing has a feminist agenda at least in some point, since …this is a girl thing mostly. Because this is where girls can be kind of free there’s no boys, coming and saying what we need to do.

The Selma Vilhunen film Hobbyhorse Revolution takes a closer look at the girls involved in Hobby Horsing.

