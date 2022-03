Finnegan Fox Giggles Loudly While Being Pet

The very funny Finnegan Fox broke out into a round of really cute giggles while his beloved human Mikayla Raines was petting him.

Hehehe’s from Finnegan Fox

Finnegan is one of the original foxes of SaveAFox Rescue and his longevity with Raines has led to a number of videos of him being very silly.

Here’s Finnegan smiling for the camera.