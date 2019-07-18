Guitarist Plays Upbeat Fingerstyle Cover of ‘You Got a Friend in Me’ to His Dog Maple and Sheriff Woody Doll

With the release of Toy Story 4 (previously), multi-instrumentalist Acoustic Trench (previously) performed a very upbeat acoustic fingerstyle cover of the Randy Newman song “You Got a Friend in Me” from the original Toy Story film. Maple the Pup, a golden retriever/border collie mix, sat as audience to beloved human with her Sheriff Woody doll in her paws.

Music composed by Randy Newman. It’s hard not to get nostalgic when hearing this song. I’ve had it stuck in my head with the release of Toy Story 4, so I figured I’d sit down and arrange it for the guitar :)