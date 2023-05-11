Fingerboarding Tricks Captured in Macro Slow Motion

Darren Dyk of Beyond Slow Motion captured 1000fps slow motion macro footage of himself and other fingerboarders performing amazing tricks on a miniature skate park. The park featured the prerequisite ramps and stairs. It also had a miniature trash bin that was overturned and used for different tricks. Dyk stated that this footage is part of a larger film that he hopes to finish at some point.

This was a video project I kicked up with some good friends of mine up in Washington a couple years back and then it kinda didn’t end up happening, but I wanted to share it here with you all anyway!