The Finely Curated World of Connoisseur Coffee

The New Yorker goes inside the finely curated world of high-end coffee to learn exactly how these newly developed fourth and fifth waves are different from their previous iterations. In doing so, they talked with the owners of Sey Coffee, Dave Wong and other brew connoisseurs about the newest trend of paying very close attention to different roasts, different water temperatures, different brewing techniques, different stirring rhythms, and different acidity in order to bring out the delicate, more flavorful notes from each coffee bean varietal.

Hard-core aficionados and casual coffee-lovers have formed a new culture of specialty-coffee appreciation. In this flourishing industry, caffeinated connoisseurs form close relationships with the farmers who produce the beans, and educate their customers on why and how to make the best brews.