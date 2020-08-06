Deaf Ferret Is Surprised By a Cascade of Colorful Pit Balls Following After Her Down the Stairs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An absolutely adorable deaf ferret named Thera was heading down the stairs after a single pink ball that her human threw down to chase. When she was halfway down, her human then completely surprised her with a cascade of colorful pit balls following after her.

At first, Thera had no idea as to what was going but for that one pink ball, but as soon as she saw the rest of the balls (and toys) flying past her, she began dancing a ferret happy dance while trying to catch whatever she could.

Deaf ferret gets best surprise of a lifetime.

Here’s Thera in a more relaxed moment.