Frenetic Fennec Fox Runs Circles Around a Woman Relaxing on the Couch Trying to Read a Book

While his human was relaxing under a big, comfy blanket, reading a book on the couch, a frenetic little fennec fox took it upon himself to start running in circles around her over and over again. The studious human paid no mind to the petite vulpine until he jumped off the sofa and off to another adventure.
