FedEx Driver Takes His Adorable Pair of Dressed Up Dachshunds With Him on His Delivery Route

When their doggie daycare temporarily closed, an absolutely adorable pair of dachshunds named Chorizo and Cocoa filled their open days by accompanying their human Daniel Nava at work as a driver for FedEx. These little dogs excitedly make front door deliveries while dressed up in their company uniforms, raincoats, and even in Santa costumes, all made exclusively for them.

Nava told Insider that the dogs really like going with him on his route.

They seem to enjoy coming with me because we stop by at the local parks and they get to run around for a little bit.

Chorizo and Cocoa, both two years old, are also training to become service dogs.

via Insider