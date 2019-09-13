Faux Shows 2, A Clever Compilation of Fake Television Shows Made Entirely Using Stock Footage Clips

Stock footage company Dissolve has created an amusing follow up to their original “Faux Show” which featured a number of generic television show openings created entirely using stock footage clips. The aptly named “Faux Shows 2” is also made up of wonderfully inventive fake television shows made entirely from cleverly arranged stock footage. Titles include Mission 22, Surviving Stocky High School, Exploring the Unknown, A Night in the Wild, Heaven’s Kitchen and Repetitive Commentary Ivy League Historian.

As you wind down at the end of the day and open a go-to streaming platform, we’re all faced with the difficult task of choosing what we want to watch. Stockbuster previews feature generic genres we’ve all learnt to expect. Stereotypical characters we all love, “originals” and binge-worthy series we’ve spent all weekend watching. All produced with TV-worthy stock footage from Dissolve.

Here’s the original Faux Shows.