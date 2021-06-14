Creative Father Pretends to Have Jedi Powers to Move His Infant Son’s Highchair Back and Forth

A very creative father who just wanted to make his infant son laugh pretended to have Jedi powers to move his son’s highchair back and forth. The dad also included some interesting sound effects as well.

The great Mark Hamill saw this wonderful interaction and praised the father for it.