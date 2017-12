A very determined, loving Labrador retriever father took his six devoted puppies out for a run around a nice big green field and over to the pond and repeated this process over and again in a patient effort to teach his offspring how to swim . On the first go round , only one or two of the puppies got in the water but by the end almost everyone was swimming, except for one frightened fish who chose to get out of the way amidst all the canine madness.

