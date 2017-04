Eran Amir, the talented filmmaker behind “This Video Is Not In Reverse” and “Black & White (in Colour)“, has created “Fast Slow Motion“, a short film that appears to be shot in slow-motion even though it was captured in real-time.

A Slow Motion video that is NOT in Slow Motion.All footage was captured in real-time and was not slowed down digitally.

Amir also created a helpful behind-the-scenes video to explain how he achieved these effects.