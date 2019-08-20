A Jolly Englishman Names the Farm Animals as They Leave the Barn During the Tuesday Morning Rush Hour

On a typical Tuesday at the Caenhill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire, England, a black-and-white kitten looked on as a variety of different farm animals created an adorable morning rush hour as the barn door is opened for the day. A jolly Englishman provided live commentary, naming all of the animals as they came out, while a silly goose named Cuthbert kindly helped the slower traffic move along.

Greetings, good morning & in some cases goodnight it’s Tuesday rush hour.

As it turns out, this rush hour is not solely limited to Tuesday. Saturday, Sunday and Monday have it too.

