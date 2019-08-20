Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Jolly Englishman Names the Farm Animals as They Leave the Barn During the Tuesday Morning Rush Hour

by at on

On a typical Tuesday at the Caenhill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire, England, a black-and-white kitten looked on as a variety of different farm animals created an adorable morning rush hour as the barn door is opened for the day. A jolly Englishman provided live commentary, naming all of the animals as they came out, while a silly goose named Cuthbert kindly helped the slower traffic move along.

Greetings, good morning & in some cases goodnight it’s Tuesday rush hour.

As it turns out, this rush hour is not solely limited to Tuesday. Saturday, Sunday and Monday have it too.

via Billaric





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved